SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

