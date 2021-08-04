SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 2,662,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,054.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,788,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000,000 after buying an additional 1,633,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

