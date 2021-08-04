SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Up 9.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) was up 9.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 6,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,294,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,235,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

