SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

SLRC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 1,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

