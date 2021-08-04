Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 3.3%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.48. 105,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 93,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a market cap of C$150.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.20.

Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

