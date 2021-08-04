SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

TSE SNC opened at C$33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

