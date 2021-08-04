So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 824,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SY opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

