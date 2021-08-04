Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ (NASDAQ:DNAC) quiet period will end on Monday, August 9th. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.18% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

