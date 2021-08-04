Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RAIFY remained flat at $$5.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 190. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

