Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GBLBY stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

