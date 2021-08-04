Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 452.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

