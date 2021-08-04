SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

