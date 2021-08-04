SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,697,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.59 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.28.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

