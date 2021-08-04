SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $485,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 415,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 114,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,588,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 194,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.