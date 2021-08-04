SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,100 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

