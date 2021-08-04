SOL Capital Management CO Sells 175 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $425.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.21. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

