SOL Capital Management CO Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.37. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $157.58.

