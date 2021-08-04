SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.96.
NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81.
In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.