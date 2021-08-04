SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.96.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.81.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,378 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.