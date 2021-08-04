SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 41,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,376. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.
