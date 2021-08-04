SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $28.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

