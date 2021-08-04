Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.21

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 1143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sompo Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

