Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th (OTCMKTS:SPAQU)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:SPAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III had issued 48,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Spartan Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SPAQU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09.

