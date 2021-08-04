SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 425.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 5,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

