SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,211. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

