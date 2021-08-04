SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $41,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.90 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

