Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00059025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00034193 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00257836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

