Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Spectris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.