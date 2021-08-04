SPINDLE (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $291,230.37

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $291,230.37 and approximately $103.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

