Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 2,200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Public Storage by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $309.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $186.23 and a twelve month high of $316.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

