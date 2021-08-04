Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

