Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $409,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Corning were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Corning by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 157,457 shares worth $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

