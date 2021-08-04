Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.07. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,450. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.