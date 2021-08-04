Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $11.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.36. 24,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,394. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -196.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.38. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,154,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,983 shares of company stock worth $16,928,883. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

