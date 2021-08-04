SPX (SPXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.060-3.260 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.06-3.26 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.