Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $281.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.97.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $269.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.60 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock worth $173,637,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.