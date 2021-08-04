Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 13,496 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Travere Therapeutics worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

