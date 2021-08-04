Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,604 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $882.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

