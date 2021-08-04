Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 56.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

