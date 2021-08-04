Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $173,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

