Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,754 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Cerus worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

