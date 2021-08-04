Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,904 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

