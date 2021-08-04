Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

Stabilus stock opened at €68.10 ($80.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €68.44. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

