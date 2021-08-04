Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. The company's unlevered balance sheet gives it enough financial flexibility to tap on growth opportunities. Standard Motor’s Pollak business buyout has enhanced its growth opportunities in various markets served. Additionally, the company’s acquisition of the particulate matter sensor product line from Stoneridge boosts future prospects. However, shortage of microchip supply and rising commodity costs are likely to weigh on the firm's near-term prospects. High R&D costs to develop technologically advanced offerings may dent margins. Moreover, the automotive aftermarket is highly competitive and Standard Motor faces tough competition in every market it serves. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

NYSE SMP opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

