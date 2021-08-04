State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

