State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,354 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.14% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM opened at $1,116.80 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

