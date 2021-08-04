State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.66 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $362.53 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

