State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 587 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.71.

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

