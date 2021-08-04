State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $764,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.