State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $954,000 Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Precigen were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1,403.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 371,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 347,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,534,547 shares of company stock worth $17,508,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

