State of Wisconsin Investment Board Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

